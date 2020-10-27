1 dead, 2 others hurt after boating crash near West Palm

A civilian employee with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and two others were hurt after a boat crashed in a canal near West Palm Beach, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Crews were called to the C-51 canal, located at Southern Boulevard and Congress Avenue, just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said the boat was traveling east on the canal when it collided with a concrete piling underneath the Congress Avenue eastbound ramp to Southern Boulevard.
One of the three people on the boat was ejected into the water and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The operator of the boat was also hurt and taken to the hospital.
PBSO said the third person in the boat, a woman, died from her injuries.
All three people on the boat were civilian employees with FWC.
No other details about the crash have been released.
PBSO said they will be the lead investigators in the case.
Scripps Only Content 2020