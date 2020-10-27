1 dead, 2 others hurt after boating incident near West Palm

One person was killed, and two others were hurt after a boating incident in a canal near West Palm Beach, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Crews were called to the C-51 canal, located at Southern Boulevard and Congress Avenue, just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said all three people were aboard the boat.
There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene just after 11 a.m.
PBSO officers, including a dive team, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were spotted at the scene.
It is unclear what actually happened, but Chopper 5 spotted a small boat along the canal's edge.
The two injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
FWC and PBSO are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
