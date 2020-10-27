1 dead, 2 others hurt after boating incident near West Palm

October 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT - Updated October 27 at 11:55 AM

One person was killed, and two others were hurt after a boating incident in a canal near West Palm Beach, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to the C-51 canal, located at Southern Boulevard and Congress Avenue, just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said all three people were aboard the boat.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene just after 11 a.m.

PBSO officers, including a dive team, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were spotted at the scene.

It is unclear what actually happened, but Chopper 5 spotted a small boat along the canal's edge.

The two injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

FWC and PBSO are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

