10% discount for vets, military at Publix on Veterans Day

Publix is offering a 10% discount to veterans, active service members and their family on Veterans Day.
The Florida-based grocery chain said in a written statement the offer is valid for in-store purchases only.
However, the discount excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, money services, Publix Delivery, Publix Curbside or online payments.
The discount is valid with proof of a veteran or military identification card, discharge document or a driver’s license with veteran designation.
Veterans Day is Nov. 11.
