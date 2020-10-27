FAU poll: Biden has slight edge over Trump

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a slight lead over President Donald Trump among likely Florida voters, according to the final Florida Atlantic University poll before Election Day.
Although Trump has narrowed the margin since FAU's previous poll, Biden still leads Trump 50% to 48%.
The poll, conducted by FAU's Business and Economics Polling Initiative, was released Tuesday, exactly one week before Election Day.
Of those polled, 6% said there was a chance they could change their minds.
Biden seems to have gained favor among those polled by FAU since September, when Trump pulled even with Biden after trailing by 6 percentage points in May.
The former vice president led Trump 51% to 47% in the penultimate FAU poll released Oct. 13.
Polls aren't always a predictor when it comes to determining the winner. Hillary Clinton had a 3-point lead over Trump in the final FAU poll of 2016.
