Former President Barack Obama, Ivanka Trump hold rallies in Florida

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden are getting some high-profile support on the campaign trail in Florida on Tuesday.
Former President Barack Obama stumped for Biden at a drive-in rally in Orlando, calling this the "most important election of our lifetime."
Obama criticized President Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying more than 225,000 people have died in the U.S., while 500,000 have lost their jobs in Florida alone.
"The pandemic would've been challenging for any president. But this idea that somehow this White House has done anything but completely screw this thing up is nonsense," Obama said.
The former commander-in-chief said Biden will working to make COVID-19 testing and a COVID-19 vaccine free.
"His plan will guarantee paid sick leave for workers and parents affected by the pandemic," Obama said. "He's gonna make sure that small businesses that hold our communities together and employ millions of Americans can reopen safely."
Obama urged Americans to take part in early voting, which is running until Sunday, Nov. 1, or by mailing in your ballot.
Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump is headlining a "Make America Great Again" rally in Sarasota, and later in the day, she'll appear at a rally in Miami.
According to a newly released poll by Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Biden holds a 50% to 48% edge over Trump among likely Florida voters.
Of those polled, 6% said there was a chance they could change their minds.
