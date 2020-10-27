LIVE: Palm Beach County leaders give coronavirus update

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday are discussing their latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director for Palm Beach County, is providing an update on coronavirus cases and prevention measures at a county commission meeting.
The meeting comes on the same day that Commissioner Melissa McKinlay announced she's tested positive for COVID-19.
McKinlay posted on Facebook that she's quarantining per CDC guidelines and is working with health officials on contract tracing.
Mayor Dave Kerner announced at the start of Tuesday's meeting that McKinlay is attending the meeting by audio, and is not physically present.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 50,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,561 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.
