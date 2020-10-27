Nominations wanted for renaming of PAL Park

The city of Fort Pierce is looking to re-imagine PAL Park and wants the community help with the naming process.
The park is no longer a part of the Police Athletic League and is becoming a community center with park amenities.
Along with being a recreation center for athletic activities, it will also become a resource center offering learning and developmental opportunities.
All nominations should be returned to the Office of the City Clerk no later than Nov. 30 via email to lcox@cityoffortpierce.com or mail to: 100 N U.S. Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34950.
The nomination form may be found on the city's website. For questions, call (772) 467-3065.
