Nominations wanted for renaming of PAL Park

Nominations wanted for renaming of PAL Park
By Sebastian de Valle | October 27, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 3:11 PM

The city of Fort Pierce is looking to re-imagine PAL Park and wants the community help with the naming process.

The park is no longer a part of the Police Athletic League and is becoming a community center with park amenities.

Along with being a recreation center for athletic activities, it will also become a resource center offering learning and developmental opportunities.

All nominations should be returned to the Office of the City Clerk no later than Nov. 30 via email to lcox@cityoffortpierce.com or mail to: 100 N U.S. Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34950.

The nomination form may be found on the city's website. For questions, call (772) 467-3065.

Scripps Only Content 2020