Palm Beach Co. commissioner tests positive for coronavirus

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay has tested positive for the coronavirus.
McKinlay said she has quarantined and is working with health officials on contract tracing.
The commissioner said that she feels lethargic and a bit achy, but is otherwise showing no symptoms.
"I feel tired, but I think we all do at this point in 2020," she said.
In September, McKinlay said her 19-year-old daughter went to the emergency room after testing positive for COVID-19.
Florida reported an additional 3,377 coronavirus cases on Monday.
Florida's first-time positivity rate increased from 4.71 percent to 5.94 and Palm Beach County from 4.71 percent to 6.18, the highest in a month and much more than the 5 percent threshold.
Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again. Average deaths per day across the country are up 10% over the past two weeks, from 721 to nearly 794 as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
