Palm Beach County commissioner tests positive for coronavirus

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay announced on Tuesday that she's tested positive for the coronavirus.
McKinlay posted on Facebook that she's quarantining per CDC guidelines and is working with health officials on contract tracing.
The commissioner said she feels lethargic and a bit achy, but is otherwise showing no symptoms.
"I feel tired, but I think we all do at this point in 2020," McKinlay wrote.
Because of her COVID-19 diagnosis, McKinlay attended Tuesday's county commission meeting by audio and was not physically present.
In September, McKinlay said her 19-year-old daughter went to the emergency room after testing positive for COVID-19.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Florida reported an additional 3,377 coronavirus cases on Monday.
Florida's first-time positivity rate for COVID-19 increased from 4.71% to 5.94%, and Palm Beach County's rate went from 4.71% percent to 6.18%, the highest in a month and higher than the 5% goal that health officials aim for.
Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again. Average deaths per day across the country are up 10% over the past two weeks, from 721 to nearly 794 as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
