Palm Beach County first-time daily positive rate soars to 8.27%, state at 6.31%

Four European nations are in the top 10 as deaths and cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 102 deaths with the daily high 1,172 for 44,998 in fifth place, as well as 20,890 cases four days after a record 26,688. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 141 deaths and 17,012 cases, one day after a record 21,273. No. 7 Spain reported 93 deaths and 17,396 cases, four days after a record 20,986. No. 8 France announced 257 deaths and is 13 behind Spain, as well as 26,771 cases, one day after a record 52,010.