Palm Beach County leaders to give coronavirus update on Tuesday
October 27, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT - Updated October 27 at 9:25 AM

Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday will discuss their latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director for Palm Beach County, is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus cases and prevention measures at a 9:30 a.m. county commission meeting.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 50,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,561 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.

