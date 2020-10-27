Palm Beach County leaders to give coronavirus update on Tuesday

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday will discuss their latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director for Palm Beach County, is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus cases and prevention measures at a 9:30 a.m. county commission meeting.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 50,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,561 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.
