Palm Beach County schools seeing less bullying reports, but more online

October marks National Bullying Prevention and Awareness Month, and the School District of Palm Beach County is as committed as ever to make sure students feel safe.
But the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting every aspect of our lives, and that includes how kids interact with each other and how school leaders can work to fight against bullying.
District leaders say they are getting fewer bullying reports for this point in the school year, but what they are seeing is mostly online and not in person.
Safe Schools Director Diane Wyatt says that is a product of the environment we are currently living in, with more students attending school online instead of in person. Wyatt says, “more kids with that computer in front of them, it’s almost as if it’s a safeguard in front of them because they can start something with another kid behind the screen instead of face to face.”
She says while fewer kids on campus has lead to less opportunity for physical bullying, there is a downside as well. Wyatt adds, “we dont have all of our kids face to face so we dont have the ability to look them in the eye and say how are you doing, what can we do- those pieces.”
And that’s where programs like Boca Raton Community High School’s ‘We Dine Together’ come into play. Teacher Jordan Hernandez helped spearhead the club a few years ago and it quickly garnered national attention. The club went from about 50 members in its first year to more than 300 today. But dining together these days isn’t quite so easy. Hernandez says, “we’ve been getting creative in how we engage students at lunch time so obviously its a little different because we would pack my classroom (before COVID).”
He says it is more important that ever to make students feel included and help everyone stay connected. When school went virtual in the spring, he says “a lot of parents were reaching out saying their kids were distraught, disconnected from their friends, they felt disconnected from their teachers.”
If you are a victim of bullying or you witness it, you can report it anonymously to the school district by calling the hotline at 561-434-8200 or filling out the online form found here.
District leaders ask you be as specific as possible so they can do a complete investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2020