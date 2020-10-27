Palm Beach County schools seeing less bullying reports, but more online

And that’s where programs like Boca Raton Community High School’s ‘We Dine Together’ come into play. Teacher Jordan Hernandez helped spearhead the club a few years ago and it quickly garnered national attention. The club went from about 50 members in its first year to more than 300 today. But dining together these days isn’t quite so easy. Hernandez says, “we’ve been getting creative in how we engage students at lunch time so obviously its a little different because we would pack my classroom (before COVID).”