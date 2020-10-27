President Trump expected in South Florida on Wednesday

With less than a week until election day, both presidential candidates are expected in South Florida.
President Donald Trump is expected to fly to Doral on Wednesday night.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be Broward County on Thursday. Broward County has the largest number of Democratic voters in Florida.
Neither candidate has announced specific details about events in South Florida.
The candidates and their allies have made several trips to Florida in the last few weeks. Former President Barack Obama, Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Kamala Harris and several of Trump's children have visited the Sunshine State.
With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates, but especially so for President Donald Trump.
A Florida loss would make it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House over former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.
