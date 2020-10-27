State’s coronavirus cases rise by 3,377, deaths by 56

Florida reported an additional 4,298 coronavirus cases, the fourth time in 10 days they were more than 4,000, as deaths increased by 56, which is 28 below last Tuesday’s number, the Florida Health Department announced.
The state's data on fatalities and infections traditionally increase after weekend information. The state on Tuesday hadn't released its reports that include positivity rates and other data.
Cased rose by 3,377 the day before, the most on a Monday since 4,155 on Aug. 10. On Sunday they increased by 2,385 after 4,471 on Saturday. On Thursday they climbed by 5,557, the most since 6,352 on Aug. 15, not including two days' worth of data on Oct. 11 and 7,569 for one day on Sept. 1, which were both because of infection dumps. The increase one Saturday ago was 4,044.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they then increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30
Although infections in Florida are trending upward like in most other states in the nation, new cases are exponentially lower than its U.S. daily high of 15,300 in July.
Deaths rose by 20 Monday and by 12 on Sunday, the least since 5 on Sept. 23 after 77 on Saturday after 73 Friday and 57 Thursday. Last Tuesday's increase was 84. The previous low was 41 on Oct. 5.
The last time there was a triple-digit increase was 105 Wednesday, and they were last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 3 to 1,565, which is second to Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward after an increase of 1 Monday.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 2 to 321, Martin remained 164 and Indian River stayed at 125. Okeechobee is still 38 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
Broward decreased by 1 with a revision of a case and Miami-Dade rose by 9.
With a net increase of 13 deaths in South Florida of the 56 state total, which is 23.2 percent, there are 7,367, which is 44.6 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 235 days, the death toll has reached 16,505 for an average of 70 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 16,708, which remained at 203.
In one week cases have risen by 25,922 for an average of 3,703 at 3.4 percent. The previous week the increase was 21,640 with an average of 3,091.
The number of deaths over one week is 400, an average of 57, compared with 574 the previous week.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Monday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 60 on Oct. 7.
The state report Monday identified 8 deaths with 12 previously reported cases added as fatalities for a net increase of 20.
Florida's total of 786,311 cases is 9.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, cases passed 700,000 after surpassing 600,000 more than one month ago, Aug. 23.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 361 one day after 291. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 231 compared with 74 the day before. The state reported Monday there are currently 2,248 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 34 more than Sunday.
Deaths
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth.
Texas is in second place with the addition of 10 deaths Monday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 17,514. California reported 12 and is in third place with 17,357, which is 157 behind Texas. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fifth place with 16,292, adding 7 fatalities.
It took 12 days for Florida's death toll to go from 15,000 milestone to 16,000, the same to surpass that figure Oct. 7, but nine days to surpass 14,000 and eight to go past 12,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. More than three months ago, July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County increased by 64 deaths over seven days for 4.3 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.5 percent with the world at 3.6 percent.
Miami-Dade rose to 3,624 with 63 more in seven days. Broward is at 1,520 with an increase of just 3. St. Lucie has gone up by 11 deaths compared with Martin by 6, Indian River by 2 and Okeechobee by 1.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Kentucky's 1,410 with 3 reported Monday.
Pinellas rose by 2 to 818 deaths in fourth place, Hillsborough by 3 to 762 in fifth, Polk by 1 to 615 in sixth, Orange stayed at 546 in seventh and Lee by 3 to 509 in eighth.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 3.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 786,311, third in the nation and eighth in cases per million. The average over 240 days is 3,276 per day.
California has the most cases in the U.S., passing 900,000 at 901,010 with 2,981 more Monday. Texas had 4,418 and is second overall with 867,075. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 496,655 with an increase of 1,191. No. 5 Illinois reported a U.S.-high 4,729, while No. 13 Wisconsin added 2,883.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 51,172, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases were 727 compared with 581 the day before and Broward's increase was 376 vs. 512. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was Martin 20 vs. 9 the day before, St. Lucie 59 vs. 29, Indian River 27 vs. 23 and Okeechobee 7 vs. 10.
Testing
Through Monday, Florida's total number of people tested is 5,992,068, which is 27.9 percent of the state's population behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois. Florida is eighth lowest in the nation in tests per million at 278,990.
The overall Florida positive rate was 13.05 percent Monday. The state's dashboard now longer lists overall percentage in the state and counties.
Florida's first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Sunday increased to 5.94 percent from a two-week high of 6.71 five days ago and a low of 3.66 two days ago. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.18 and it is usually has a lower rate than the state and the last time it was above 6 percent was 6.84 percent on Sept. 21, not including a date dump when it was 8.68 two weeks ago. The rise the day before was 5.71. The two-week low was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
The state's total daily positivity rate for all tests increased to 7.65 percent on 61,509 tests received Sunday from 5.96 on 53,819 tests. The 14-day high was 8.02 five days ago. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's rate climbed to a two-week high of 5.76 from 3.41 a day before, a two-week low of 2.45 two days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was a 14-day high of 7.08 percent after 4.53 and a two-week low of 2.85 two days ago.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 4.15 percent after 6.18 one day ago, a two-week high of 9.32 five days ago and a low of 2.61 Oct. 12. Martin's rate was 3.36 percent after 5.46, a two-week low of 1.03 Oct. 17 and a two-week high of 6.92 Oct. 16. Indian River's rate was 6.1 percent after a two-week high of 8.78 a two-week low of 2.07 on Oct. 12. Okeechobee's rate was 13.51 percent on 64 negative tests after 9.43 on 48 negative tests, a two-week high of 15.66 on 70 tests six days ago and a low of 1.15 on 172 negative tests three days ago.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate was 2.1 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.6 percent in the United States and 2.7 percent worldwide, which passed 1,164,000 deaths and neared 43.8 million cases Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 3.1 percent compared with Broward at 1.8 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.0 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.7 percent in St. Lucie, 3.1 in Martin, 3.4 percent in Indian River and Okeechobee 2.2 percent, which is the highest ever.
Florida has 769 deaths per 1 million people, which ranks 10th in the nation compared with the U.S. average of 697 per million. New York, which represents 14.8 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,726 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 149.4 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, as well as a 12-year-girl from Duval.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee. This class went up by one.
Ninety-eight people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with no change in data through Monday.
A total of 5,254 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 3 in one day in data through Sunday.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 13,045 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 58, and 315 were hospitalized, which didn't change. From ages 5-14, there are 33,923, an increase of 203, with 293 in the hospital at one time, which went up by 1.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 556,747 of the 771,989 residents' cases. In that group, 1,083 have died, with an increase of 1, for a 0.19 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 656,981 cases. A total of 2,897 have died, also 6 more, for a 0.44 percentage.
Cities
Through Monday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 12,272 with an increase of 42. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, increased by 25 to 8,353, followed by Boca Raton at 7,684 up from 7,618, Boynton Beach went to 4,484 from 4,457 and Delray Beach at 3,469 vs. 3,445. A total of 1,444 1 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 5,256, an increase of 16, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,030, up 13, and Stuart with 2,443, which rose by 7.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remained at 427 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 48,512 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 47,352 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 4,119 in Palm Beach County, with an increase of 30 compared with 3 the day before. Martin remained at 421, St. Lucie by 4 to 776, Indian River by 15 to 343 and Okeechobee remained by 3 to 195.
Long-term care
Forty percent of the deaths, 6,648 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 713 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 839 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 6 and Palm Beach County didn't change in data through Monday.
Nation
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 225,689, a rise of 460, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers.info has tabulated 231,045 deaths with an increase of 529.
Cases rose to 8,699,321, a rise of 63,355, behind 83,718 Saturday and the record of 83,757 Friday. COVID Tracking Project lists the case increase as 62,315, behind the mark of 83,010 three days earlier.
Last Monday in the U.S., there were 445 more deaths and 58,387 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,570 at 2.5 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 33,424, with Johns Hopkins reporting 2 more after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Massachusetts 17, No. 7 Illinois 17, No. 8 Pennsylvania 7, No. 9 Georgia 18 and No. 10 Michigan 30.
Tennessee reported a U.S.-high 32 deaths and is in 21st overall.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 1 death, as well as an additional 801 cases. Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, reported 31after none for two days in a row.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 10.9 percent of 5,110 additional deaths Monday and 19.8 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 43,456 at 3.9 percent.
Last Monday's death increase was 4,405.
Cases increased by 411,372 three days after a record 490,737 and passing 400,000 one week ago Friday for the first time, according to Worldometers.info.
Brazil has been trending down in deaths and cases. The nation, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 288 deaths Monday to rise to 157,451. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 17,422 cases at 5,409,854 in third place.
India reported 45,148 new cases, the lowest since July 22, compared with a world-record 97,894, for second-place behind the U.S. with 7,909,959. Also, India recorded a world-high 480 deaths, the lowest since JUly 10, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 119,014 and in third place.
Mexico announced 247 more deaths late Monday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 89,171 in fourth place.
Four European nations are in the top 10 as deaths and cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 102 deaths with the daily high 1,172 for 44,998 in fifth place, as well as 20,890 cases four days after a record 26,688. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 141 deaths and 17,012 cases, one day after a record 21,273. No. 7 Spain reported 93 deaths and 17,396 cases, four days after a record 20,986. No. 8 France announced 257 deaths and is 13 behind Spain, as well as 26,771 cases, one day after a record 52,010.
No. 9 Peru announced 48 deaths and No. 10 Iran a record 337.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,531,224, including a record 17,347. The nation gained 219 deaths five days after a record 317 deaths and is in 13th.
No. 21 Canada reported 27 deaths for a total of 9,973 and a record 4,109 cases. Between May 26 and Aug. 30 cases were never more than 1,000.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported no data since Friday and is at 5,933. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths for the fifth day in a row to remain 279, as well as 201 more cases.
No. 33 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, added 16 cases Tuesday.
