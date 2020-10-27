Voter disappointed after mail-in ballot requests fall short

Election Day is only a week away, and fears about mail-in ballots and the post office are all too real for a Palm Beach Gardens man.
Rick Nisbeth has been keeping a file of papers that appear to show mail-in ballots for him and his wife that never made it to their home.
"The informed delivery from the post office show[s] me the mail I was supposed to get that day," Nisbeth said.
That happened Sept. 25.
Then the same thing happened on Oct. 23 after requesting new ballots. He received an email confirmation from the post office that the ballots were coming.
However, they never showed up.
"I think the supervisor of elections is doing a fine job because it's getting to the post office. I do not trust the post office, and that bothers me because I've trusted the post office my whole life," Nisbeth said.
Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link was surprised to hear what happened to Nisbeth.
"Wow, OK, that is something different. I had not heard that yet," Sartory Link said.
The supervisor of elections office is currently processing hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots that were successfully delivered to voters, but Sartory Link said there are some issues.
"We are in constant contact right now with the post office because we are having a lot of people call, and we know we sent them two ballots. One lady, we've already sent her three ballots, and those people were confirming their addresses," Sartory Link said.
However, Nisbeth is done waiting for his ballots to arrive by the mail. On Monday, he finally decided to vote in person.
More than 423,000 people have already voted in Palm Beach County as of Tuesday.
