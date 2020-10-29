10-foot python found under car hood in Broward County

By Scott Sutton | October 29, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 9:34 AM

A driver in Broward County experienced a slithery surprise after popping the hood of their car -- a 10-foot python!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Conservation Commission tweeted Thursday that it happened in Dania Beach.

FWC said they received a call about a large python under the hood of a Mustang.

"Our officers responded and safely captured and removed the approximately 10-foot invasive snake," the tweet said.

Officials said the invasive pythons prey on native birds, mammals and reptiles.

If you see a Burmese python or other invasive species, report it to the FWC exotic species hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 or online at IveGot1.org

