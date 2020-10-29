George Snow Scholarships awards $1.5 million to local students

Ashley Nemnarine is at her dream college, thanks to the George Snow Scholarship Fund in Boca Raton.
"I really wanted to go to my school, the university of Rochester. but it's a private school and i never thought I would be able to afford it," said Nemnarine. "So, the scholarship gets renewed every year for four years. It's really amazing."
Nemnarine is following in the footsteps of other scholarship recipients who graduated from college and started a career, from the medical field to law enforcement to researchers.
Tim Snow is the president of the George Snow Scholarship Fund.
"This year in 2020, we awarded $1.5 million in scholarships and scholarship services to about 161 students," said Snow.
But there's a challenge getting the word out about the scholarships to students who will be graduating next year.
"Normally, we are starting to go into every high school in Palm Beach County and the three schools that we serve in Broward County and we conduct workshops," said Snow.
Due to the pandemic the organization is not allowed on the campuses. Instead, the organization will be doing virtual presentations for the high schools.
"So, our applications become available on Nov. 1 and our deadline is 5pm on Feb. 1," said Snow. "The kind of young person that should apply for our scholarship is someone first and foremost that has financial need and trying to help themselves and others."
Scripps Only Content 2020