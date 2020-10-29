Lantana officials work to prevent future flooding

More than 6 million gallons of water have been pumped out of the sea pines neighborhood in Lantana this week.
The neighborhood flooded after heavy rains last week.
Some streets still had water covering them on Thursday.
Town Manager Deborah Manzo said the pumping will continue to help eliminate the standing water.
Manzo said the town met with the Florida Department of Transportation Thursday to discuss how to prevent future flooding.
The town will ask the South Florida Water Management District if a drainage pipe near Interstate 95 can be lowered to drain water earlier.
A meeting has been requested with the water district.
