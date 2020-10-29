Pete Buttigieg campaigns for Biden in West Palm Beach

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaigned Thursday in Florida for Joe Biden.
The former South Bend mayor and Navy veteran was in Viera, Florida, earlier when he hosted a Biden event with retired Major General Steven Lepper.
Buttigieg was in downtown West Palm Beach at Trinity Park for the event.
The former mayor attacked Trump for allegedly calling members of the military "suckers" and "losers," which the president has denied that he said.
"The president of the United States swears an oath to protect this country from all enemies foreign and domestic, and yet our president (Trump) has referred to those who put everything on the line for that defense as losers, as suckers," Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg also encouraged everyone to vote and not be complacent about the polls that show Biden is ahead of Trump in most polls.
"We know there are votes still out there … the encouraging poll numbers that we see showing Joe Biden winning, they're great, but they’re just numbers until people actually vote," he said.
He was joined by U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, State Rep. Matt Willhite, Major General F. Andrew Turley and other community leaders to honor Gold Star families and rally support for Biden.
Biden is scheduled to appear at a drive-in rally event in Coconut Creek at 1:30 p.m. in Broward County.
