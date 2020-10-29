President Trump holds rally in Tampa

With just days remaining before the November election, President Donald Trump on Thursday focused his campaigning on the critical battleground state of Florida.
The president held a "Make America Great Again" rally at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where he said he'll deliver "historic prosperity" to America if reelected.
"Another major tax cut to go along with the biggest tax cut in the history of our country. And record job growth," Trump said. "Joe Biden's plan is to deliver punishing lockdowns."
The president touted his economic policies, saying his administration has helped create 11.4 million jobs nationwide over the last five months.
"The fastest job growth in the history of our country," Trump said. "Our job growth has been 23 times faster than the first five months under Obama/Biden."
Later on Thursday, the president will travel to North Carolina to meet with U.S. service members and hold a rally in Fayetteville.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden will also appear in Tampa on Thursday following a rally in Coconut Creek earlier in the day.
According to the final NBC News/Marist poll of likely Florida voters before the election, Biden leads Trump 51% to 47%.
