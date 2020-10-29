State’s cases rise 4,198; deaths below 100 for eighth day in row, 77

Florida’s coronavirus deaths increase remained under triple digits for the eighth day in a row, 77, including 12 in Palm Beach County, as cases rose by 4,198, the third consecutive day they were more than 4,000, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday. Also, the state’s daily first-time positivity rate dropped from 5.42 percent to 4.9 though Palm Beach County rose from 5.04 percent to 5.76.
The state has considered anything about 5 percent a danger "threshold."
Florida's first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Wednesday was the seventh time in 14 days it was below 5 percent with the two-week high of 6.72 Oct. 20 and a low of 3.65 five days ago.
Palm Beach County's first-time percentage, which was based on 5,860 negative tests, was the seventh time in two weeks it was above 4 percent. The rate two days ago of 8.26 was the highest since 8.81 on Aug. 10, not including a date dump when it was 8.68 two weeks ago. The two-week low was 2.60 on Aug. 18 and it was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19
The state's total daily positivity rate for all tests decreased to 6.03 percent on 92,339 tests received Wednesday from 6.49 on 80,750 tests. The 14-day high was 8.01 Oct. 20 and the low was 4.64 five days ago. Tests have surpassed 100,000 three times in 14 days. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record test total was 142,964 July 11.
Cases surpassed 4,000 for the sixth time over 13 days. Thursday's figure was 84 more than Wednesday's 4,115 with Tuesday's 4,298.
They increased by 3,377 Monday, the most on a Monday since 4,155 on Aug. 10. On Sunday they rose by 2,385 after 4,471 on Saturday. Last Thursday they climbed by 5,557, the most since 6,352 on Aug. 15, not including two days' worth of data on Oct. 11 and 7,569 for one day on Sept. 1, which were both because of infection dumps. The increase one Saturday ago was 4,044.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they then increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30
Although infections in Florida are trending upward like in most other states in the nation, new cases are exponentially lower than its U.S. daily high of 15,300 in July.
Deaths rose by 66 Wednesday after 56 Tuesday, 20 Monday and 12 Sunday, the least since 5 on Sept. 23. Last Thursday's increase was 57.
The last time there was a triple-digit increase was 105 one week ago Wednesday, and they were last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 12 to 1,580, which is second to Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward after an increase of 3 Wednesday.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 1 to 334, Martin went up by 1 to 165 and Indian River stayed at 125. Okeechobee is still 38 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
Broward rose by 2 and has gained only 3 deaths death in one week, and Miami-Dade increased by 9.
With a net increase of 25 deaths in South Florida of the 77 state total, which is 32.5 percent, there are 7,398, which is 44.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 237 days, the death toll has reached 16,648 for an average of 70 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 16,854, which rose by 2 to 206.
In one week cases have risen by 26,533 for an average of 3790 at 3.5 percent. The previous week the increase was 23,103with an average of 3,300.
The number of deaths over one week is 381, an average of 54, compared with 531 the previous week.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Wednesday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 65 on Oct. 7.
The state report Thursday identified 72 deaths with 5 previously reported cases added as a fatality for a net increase of 77.
Florida's total of 794,624 cases is 8.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which near 9 million Thursday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, cases passed 700,000 after surpassing 600,000 Aug. 23.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 364 one day after 243. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 289 compared with 210 the day before. The state reported Thursday there are currently 2,347 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 10 more than Wednesday.
Deaths
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is eighth in deaths per million.
Texas is in second place with the addition of a U.S.-high 119 deaths Thursday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 17,819. California reported 66 and is in third place with 17,541. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fifth place with 16,332, adding 8 fatalities.
It took 12 days for Florida's death toll to go from the 15,000 milestone to 16,000, the same to surpass that figure Oct. 7, but nine days to surpass 14,000 and eight to go past 12,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. More than three months ago, July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County increased by 31 deaths over seven days for 2.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.5 percent with the world at 3.8 percent.
Miami-Dade rose to 3,634 with 49 more in seven days. Broward is at 1,522 with the increase of just 3 in a week. St. Lucie has gone up by 11 deaths compared with Martin by 2, Indian River by 2 and Okeechobee by 1.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Kentucky's 1,461 with 19 reported Thursday.
Pinellas increased by 1 to 819 deaths in fourth place, Hillsborough by 16 to 798 after 20 the day before in fifth, Polk stayed at 615 in sixth, Orange by 10 to 559 in seventh and Lee by 3 to 513 in eighth.
The state report Thursday identified 6 deaths in Palm Beach County though the increase was 12 with a 63-year-old woman who became a case on April 16 plus four other women (68, 90, 92, 95) and a 98-year-old man. St. Lucie County added 2 women (76,91) and a 90-year-old man though the increase was 1. Martin didn't identify any deaths though the increase was 1.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 3.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 794,624, third in the nation and eighth in cases per million. The average over 242 days is 3,284 per day.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 912,904 with 41,91 more Thursday. Texas had 5,175 and is second overall with 886,820. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 503,176 with an increase of 2,499, the most since 2,695 on May 21.
Six states set records with more than 2,500 cases: No. 5 Illinois with a U.S.-high 6,363, No.14 Michigan with 4,109, No. 20 Indiana with 3,618, No. `12 Ohio with 3,563, No. 7 North Carolina with 2,885 and No. 23 Minnesota with 2,867. Also, No. 27 Wisconsin reported 4,870 after a record 5,262 two days ago.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 51,779 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases were 673 compared with 746 the day before and Broward's increase was 5556 vs. 555. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was Martin 26 vs. 26, St. Lucie 37 vs. 43, Indian River 44 vs. 39 and Okeechobee 1 vs. 4.
Testing
Florida's total number of people tested is 6,221,097 with an additional reported 85,630, which is 29.0 percent of the state's population behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's rate decreased to 5.07 percent one day after 5.39, a two-week high of 5.84 three days ago and a two-week low of 2.46 five days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 5.55 percent after a two-week high of 7.33 percent and a two-week low of 2.82 five days ago.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 6.37 percent after 4.75 one day ago, a two-week high of 9.37 Oct. 20 a low of 3.64 Oct. 15. Martin's rate was 5.23 percent after 6.93, a two-week low of 1.03 Oct. 17 and a two-week high of 6.94 Oct. 16. Indian River's rate was 7.22 percent after 6.07, a two-week high of 8.8 four days ago and a low of 3.34 on Oct. 19. Okeechobee's rate was 2.04 percent on 48 negative tests after 2.08 on 188 negative tests, a two-week high of 15.66 on 70 tests Oct. 19 and a low of 1.15 on 172 negative tests six days ago.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate was 2.1 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.6 percent in the United States and 2.6 percent worldwide, which neared 1,186,000 deaths and passed 45.3 million cases Thursday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 3.1 percent compared with Broward at 1.8 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.0 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.7 percent in St. Lucie, 3.1 in Martin, 3.3 percent in Indian River and Okeechobee 2.2 percent, which is the highest ever.
Florida has 776 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 707 per million. New York, which represents 14.6 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,729 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 152.1 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, as well as a 12-year-girl from Duval.
Four other juveniles are among the 31 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee. This class didn't change.
Ninety-seven people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with a decrease of 1.
A total of 5,326 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 36 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 13,245 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 77, and 318 were hospitalized, which went up by 1. From ages 5-14, there are 34,688, an increase of 190, with 297 in the hospital at one time, which went up by 2.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 565,699 of the 784,331 residents' cases. In that group, 1,094 have died, with an increase of 4, for a 0.19 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 667,504 cases. A total of 2,927 have died, with 9 more, for a 0.44 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 12,480 with an increase of 84. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, increased by 37 to 8,481, followed by Boca Raton at 7,841 up from 7,795, Boynton Beach went to 4,556 from 4,532 and Delray Beach at 3,522 vs. 3,496. A total of 1,523 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 5,342, an increase of 22, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,069, up 11, and Stuart with 2,475, which rose by 11.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 2 to 433 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 48,722 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 47,765 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 4,150 in Palm Beach County, with an increase of 13 compared with 18 the day before. Martin rose by 1 to 424, St. Lucie by 5 to 783, Indian River by 2 to 345 and Okeechobee stayed at 196.
Long-term care
Forty percent of the deaths, 6,720 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 721 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 844 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 32 and Palm Beach County wet up by 7.
Nation
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 228,636, a rise of 951, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers.info has tabulated 234,177 deaths with an increase of 1,047.
The U.S. set a daily cases record Thursday. Cases rose to 8,943,590, a rise of 87,177, behind the record of 83,731 last Friday. COVID Tracking Project lists the case increase as 87,452, behind the mark of 83,010. Worlometers.info has it at 91,530 and passing 9 million.
Last Thursday in the U.S., there were 856 more deaths and 71,675 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,595 at 2.5 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 33,444, with Johns Hopkins reporting 9 more after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Massachusetts 27, No. 7 Illinois 56, No. 8 Pennsylvania 38, No. 9 Georgia 47 and No. 10 Michigan 47.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 13 deaths, as well as an additional 1,315 cases. Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, reported 8.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 14.6 percent of 7,167 additional deaths Thursday, the most since 7,308 on July 22, and 19.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 43,343 at 3.8 percent.
Last Thursday's death increase was 6,489.
Cases increased by a record 545,499 one day after passing 500,000 for the first time at 507,541 after passing 400,000 for the first time one week ago Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
Brazil has been trending down in deaths and cases. The nation, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 565 deaths to rise to 159,033. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 26,647 cases at 5,496,402 in third place.
India reported 49,881 new cases compared with a world-record 97,894, for second-place behind the U.S., passing 8 million with 8,040,203. Also, India recorded 517 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 120,527 and in third place.
Mexico announced 454 more deaths late Thursday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 90,773 in fourth place.
In Europe, coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 2,530 deaths, 273,206 cases Thursday, more than half the world cases total.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 280 deaths with the daily high 1,172 for 45,955 in fifth place, as well as 23,065 cases seven days after a record 26,688. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 217 and a record 26,831 cases. No. 7 France announced 235 deaths, as well as 47,637 cases, four days after a record 52,010. No. 8 Spain reported 173 deaths and a record 23,580 cases.
No. 9 Peru announced 47 deaths and No. 10 Iran 399, one day after a record 410.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,581,693, including a record 17,717. The nation gained a record 366 deaths in 13th.
Canada reported 42 deaths for a total of 10,074, dropping to 22nd behind Turkey, and 2,956 cases, two days after a record 4,109. Between May 26 and Aug. 30 cases were never more than 1,000.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported 9 deaths and is at 5,934. Neighboring Norway reported 1 death to rise to 281, as well as 286 more cases.
No. 34 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, added 25 cases Friday.
