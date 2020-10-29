West Atlantic Master Plan moving forward in Delray Beach

A unique neighborhood master plan in Delray Beach will soon bring about change.
The plan has been amended for decades, and this latest version goes beyond updating the neighborhood physically.
Yvonne Odom has lived in Delray Beach for decades and said a new plan will help her community from the inside out.
"It will allow the people that live here to mature here, and you can have generational people stay here," Odom said.
Odom is talking about the West Atlantic Master Plan recently approved by the Delray Beach City Council.
More than 200 pages spell out goals and ideas created by the city and community members for the western part of Delray.
"That is why I love it, because it is from the community," Odom said.
The master plan lays out things that can be done in the next three years to more long-term ideas.
"It is a framework for the future," said Commissioner Adam Frankel
Frankel said passing the plan was a start, now the city can start implementing ideas.
The goal listed in the plan is to achieve financial and social equity.
A study found 92% of the neighborhood worked outside of the area and majority needed more affordable housing.
Odom said she would like to see the people who work here live in delray
"I would love to see us focus on the teachers, the firefighters and police, the city workers that work here can live here," Odom said.
Odom feels even though it took years to get this approval, it's a good step for the city.
"Now people can see what we have seen all our lives," Odom said.
