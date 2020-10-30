Biden in Broward: 'Florida goes blue, it's over'

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are chasing votes in Florida, a state all but essential to the Republican’s pathway to another term.
Trump and Biden appeared in Tampa hours apart on Thursday, visiting the western end of the state's Interstate 4 corridor.
Biden held a drive-in rally event at Broward College in Coconut Creek in Broward County.
Biden spoke for about 20 minutes and attacked Trump on various topics including the president's response to the coronavirus and the economy.
"You hold the power. If Florida goes blue, it’s over," Biden told supporters Thursday
The former vice president then visited Tampa on Thursday evening for a similar event.
Trump was in Tampa earlier in the day where he held a campaign rally at Raymond James Stadium.
The Interstate 4 corridor is known for its rapid residential growth, sprawling suburbs and status as an ever-changing, hard-fought battleground during presidential elections.
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.
Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, is scheduled to return to South Florida on Saturday, visiting Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
More than 73 million Americans have already voted, either by absentee or by mail.
Biden holds a four-point lead over Trump in Florida, according to the final NBC News/Marist poll of the state released Thursday. Biden tallied support from 51 percent of likely voters, while Trump received 47 percent, according to the poll.
