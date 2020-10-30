Giant pirate ship docks in Fort Pierce for Halloween

At the end of Second Street in downtown Fort Pierce, a home turned into a pirate ship has docked for Halloween.
"It surprises a lot of people," homeowner Jeanne Arias said.
Arias and her crewmates built the boat out of wood and weed block over the last three weeks in preparation for Saturday.
"It feels good to make people feel good in this, especially this time right now," Arias said.
One Treasure Coast doctor said those wishing to trick-or-treat during the pandemic should do so, but with appropriate precautions put into place.
"I would definitely recommend hand sanitizer," Dr. Julia Retureta, assistant medical director at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center's pediatric emergency room department, said. "I would still recommend whatever the child has been wearing as far as what they're used to for masks, they could wear it under the costume mask."
At the top of the ship near the steering wheel is a candy cannon that will be used to slide down candy at a safe distance.
"All these ideas come into play and it starts to take shape every day," artist Christopher Gunkel said.
Gunkle said he and Arias will be ready for the waves of trick-or-treaters come Halloween night.
"This is the best treat there is, to see people enjoy themselves," Gunkle said.
Retureta said it's best for trick-or-treaters to stick to small groups of people from the same household to limit the spread of COVID-19.
