Nonprofit seeks to build new arts center in Boca Raton

The city of Boca Raton recently gave the green light for a local nonprofit to start raising money for a new arts center.
The proposed theater would be located at Mizner Park next to the amphitheater.
Currently, the park amphitheater has an empty lot sitting next to it, but the Boca Raton Center for Arts & Innovation wants to build a state-of-the-art center at the site.
"Our organization has been performing out of high school auditoriums," said organization president Andrea Virgin.
She said the organization wants to fill a need in the Boca Raton community.
The Boca Raton City Council approved the proposal, but the non-profit has to raise the $120 million on its own to make it a reality.
"If that happens, and they can raise that money, then we will allow them to build a facility next to the amphitheater," said Boca Raton City Councilman Andy Thomson.
He said it's a win for the city, adding more culture to the area.
"We want a venue that is suitable for the first-class arts that we have here," Thomson said.
Virgin said the space they have planned would enhance the current amphitheater.
The main theater inside will be adaptable to different events with studio and gathering spaces available for the community.
"It is the infrastructure for the next 100 years, not the same of the last 100 years," Virgin said.
Virgin said they are currently raising the money to build the center.
"That will take about two to three years to raise the money," Virgin said.
She said when it is done, Mizner Park will be an art destination.
"It was always meant to have this cultural anchor to drive foot traffic all the way through Mizner Park," Virgin said.
The overall goal is to have this arts center open by 2025, she said.
Scripps Only Content 2020