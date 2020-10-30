Police identify 18-year-old woman found shot to death at Hilton Singer Island

The death of a woman inside a Singer Island hotel room is being investigated as a homicide, police announced on Friday.
The Riviera Beach Police Department said Lora Grace Duncan, 18, was found shot to death inside a room at the Hilton Singer Island, located at 3700 North Ocean Drive, around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said Duncan had been at the hotel for several days.
Investigators have identified a person of interest in the case, but they're not releasing that person's name at this time.
