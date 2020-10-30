Police investigating after woman found dead inside Singer Island hotel

A woman was found dead Thursday afternoon at a hotel on Singer Island, police said.
The Riviera Beach Police Department received a call for a welfare check just before 10 a.m. at the Hilton on Singer Island.
When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a room at the hotel.
Police said the woman is "older than 17" and had been in the hotel for several days.
Word spread quickly through the Singer Island community Thursday evening.
George and Sandra Williamson walk four to five miles a day in their Singer Island neighborhood. They're stunned to hear of a homicide investigation in their neighborhood.
"I really believe that the police understand how to take care of an issue like this," George Williamson said. "I'm optimistic it's an isolated issue."
Police have identified a person of interest but did not give any further details.
The investigation continues.
Scripps Only Content 2020