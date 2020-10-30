Police: Woman fired shot at booting employee in West Palm Beach

A woman faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said she fired a shot at a booting employee Friday morning in downtown West Palm Beach.
Sgt. David Lefont said it happened at 7:18 a.m. in a parking lot along the 200 block of Clematis St.
According to police, the suspect, Linette Rodriguez, 47, of Lake Worth, had her 2020 Lexus ES 350 booted for parking on private property.
After she paid a South Florida Booting employee to remove the device, she complained of damage to the wheel/rim. The employee explained to her the process of filing a complaint.
However, police said as the worker walked away, he heard a gunshot, turned around, and spotted Rodriguez, pointing a Glock 26 9mm handgun at him.
An officer, who was already in the area, later detained and arrested Rodriguez.
Lefont said she will be taken to the Palm Beach County Jail Friday afternoon.
Scripps Only Content 2020