Salt Life co-founder arrested in death of woman on Singer Island

A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection with the death of an 18-year-old woman at a Singer Island hotel.
The Florida Highway Patrol said Michael Troy Hutto, 54, was arrested on a manslaughter charge Friday at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville.
According to the Riviera Beach Police Department, Hutto had been taken to the hospital after a medical emergency. Detectives went to Jacksonville and, through subsequent investigation, established probable cause for Hutto's arrest.
The Riviera Beach Police Department identified the victim as Lora Grace Duncan, 18, of Lake City. Duncan was found dead of a single gunshot inside a room at the Hilton Oceanfront Resort on Singer Island about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said the woman had been at the hotel for several days.
Riviera Beach police found the woman's body following a request by her family for a well-being check.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said in a release that Duncan had voluntarily left the county with a "known individual," but it's unclear how the two met.
"Our deepest sympathies go out to the victim's family of this tragic event," Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said. "Although we hoped for a better outcome, we will assist in any way possible to help bring those responsible to justice."
Records show that Hutto is one of the co-founders of the Salt Life brand.
Hutto was booked into a Duval County jail.
