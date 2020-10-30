Santa Claus going virtual this Christmas to meet children

Christmas will look and feel a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But jolly old St. Nicholas will still be available to meet with little boys and girls, albeit virtually.
A service called JingleRing allows families to receive a virtual visit with Santa.
Registration is already available on their website, including a 20 percent discount if you signup by Oct. 31.
Costs start at $19.95 for a personalized pre-recorded video message and $24.95 for a live virtual visit with Santa, according to the website. Up to four guests can be invited to join the call.
JingleRing also provides a "diverse cast of performers" to meet various ethnic, faith and language preferences, including children with special needs.
