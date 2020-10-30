Trump's whirlwind campaign blitz includes stop in South Fla.

President Donald Trump will embark on a whirlwind campaign blitz through seven battleground states between Saturday and Monday, including a stop in South Florida this weekend.
Trump's campaign Friday released the locations of the Republican president's final "Make America Great Again" victory rallies, which takes him from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to Grand Rapids, Michigan.
After spending Halloween at four different rallies in Pennsylvania, Trump will get back on the road Sunday as he makes his way south.
Among those stops is a late-evening rally at Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 p.m., capping off a series of stops in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina and Georgia.
Trump is then scheduled to return to North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan on the eve of Election Day before concluding the evening in Wisconsin.
It will be his second visit to Florida in four days. Trump held a rally Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
