VIDEO: Black bear wanders near Interstate 75

Drivers on Alligator Alley had to bear-ware on Friday morning during a very wild encounter.
A black bear cub crawled through a hole in a fence next to Interstate 75 in Collier County and got very close to the highway.
A Florida Department of Transportation camera was rolling as the bear paced back and forth, parallel to the interstate.
The Florida Highway Patrol took to Twitter to warn drivers not to stop and approach the animal.
Eventually, a trooper and FDOT worker cornered the bear on both sides, and safely directed it back through the hole in the fence and away from traffic.
WATCH VIDEO OF BEAR:
Scripps Only Content 2020