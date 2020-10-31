Highlights from opening night of Palm Beach Co. high school 🏈

The high school football world is complete. Palm Beach County public schools joined the party Friday night, kicking off their shortened 2020 season.
All Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast football teams are now in action.
Wellington Community High School played host to Royal Palm Beach Community High School to start the year.
Royal Palm Beach quarterback Peyton Mainolfi threw four touchdowns to lead his team to victory.
Elsewhere in Palm Beach County, American Heritage School in Delray Beach got it done on the ground and through the air in their 19-0 victory.
Both teams will now get a week off before starting the postseason.
St. Lucie West Centennial High School and Fort Pierce Westwood Academy were looking to bring some momentum into the postseason. Centennial made sure that they played until the whistle.
It wasn't enough though. Fort Pierce Westwood picked up the win as a part of its impressive season.
Some other scores in the area saw the home teams protecting home turf.
