Palm Beach County Schools football season underway

Football season is in full effect for Palm Beach County Schools. The Wellington Wolverines played the Royal Palm Beach Wildcats in the opening game of the season Friday night.
"It's going to be a beat down. Wellington is going to beat them down, three touchdowns," Chad Parrish said.
The season is a shortened one for football -- five games with postseason play. Games will be played on Fridays with multiple games on Saturdays in either Boca Raton, Wellington or Jupiter.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said there were a lot of hurdles to go through to get to this point.
"This is what fall sports is like when you really think about the high school experience and the rituals," Fennoy said. "Unfortunately, our kids haven't been able to have those rituals, so this is a step in the right direction."
Protocols for the season are in place. Required are face masks, social distancing, temperature readings and hand sanitizer.
"We think that they're doing all the right things by keeping us separated, but we're going to play by the rules so we can play football," Nan Cellen-Pafenier said.
Vivica Peterson said it's all her son could think about.
"I'm happy he's out here," she said. "This is all he wanted to do, play football."
And play they did on a new field for the Wellington Wolverines that was dedicated before the game.
