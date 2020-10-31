Sean Connery: 5 best non-Bond movies

In honor of the life and distinguished career of Scottish actor James Bond, here's a look at his five best movies that didn't involve his acclaimed portrayal of British secret agent 007.
Connery plays an immortal swordsman who teams with Christopher Lambert to help defeat a murderous rival. Spoiler alert: Connery's Ramirez meets his demise midway through the time-jumping fantasy film, but Connery still managed to return for the 1991 sequel.
Connery won a best supporting actor Oscar for his role as gritty Chicago street cop Jim Malone, who makes the ultimate sacrifice to bring down Robert De Niro's Al Capone.
Arguably one of the greatest father-and-son screen pairings in all of cinema history, Connery was the perfect patriarch to Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones in the third installment of the action-adventure series.
Connery plays the eldest of three generations of the McMullen family, opposite Dustin Hoffman and Matthew Broderick. Hoffman's Vito is a reformed a criminal trying to stay on the straight and narrow, but he's reluctantly roped back into his old ways when Connery's Jessie lures Broderick's Adam into the family business.
Based on the character from Michael Crichton's book, Connery plays a Los Angeles police captain investigating the death of a prostitute at the headquarters of a Japanese keiretsu. Connery's John Connor, who is an expert on Japanese affairs, is the cool but tough cop to Snipes' Lt. Web Smith, who isn't as concerned about keeping appearances as their investigation draws them deeper into the Japanese culture.
