State's coronavirus cases pass 800,000 with rise of 5,592, most in 2.5 months

Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 274 deaths with the daily high 1,172 for 46,229 in fifth place, as well as 24,405 cases one week after a record 26,688. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 199 and a record 31,084 cases. No. 7 France announced 545 deaths, the most since 641 on April 18, as well as 49,215 cases, five days after a record 52,010. No. 8 Spain reported 239 deaths and a record 25,595 cases.