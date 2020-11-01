Couple celebrates 77th wedding anniversary in Boynton Beach

A Palm Beach County couple, both of them 100 years old, celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary on Sunday with a neighborhood parade.
Friends and family, as well as Boynton Beach fire and police departments took part in the parade.
In addition to celebrating his wedding anniversary, Franklin, who goes by Frank, was celebrating his 100th birthday on Sunday with his two sisters (both in their 90s) who live right across the street from each other, and his wife of 77 years, Anne.
The couple originally met at 10 years old in grammar school.
"It feels wonderful. I thank God that I am here," Frank said. "It's unbelievable."
Their son, Brian Golden, said, "He’s got a 105 year old cousin. So he’s expecting to be around longer. His mother was 102. Her sister was 103. So there’s longevity."
Frank says he's looking forward to celebrating many more birthdays and anniversaries with his wife.
