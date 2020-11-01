Hit-and-run driver surrenders after bicyclist critically injured in Fort Pierce

November 1, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 3:00 PM

A bicyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run driver struck him Sunday morning in Fort Pierce.

Florida Highway Patrol says at approximately 7:03 a.m. Sunday, they received a call in reference to a possible black Dodge pickup truck that had struck a bicyclist on Avenue D near the intersection of Angle Road.

After colliding with the bicyclist, the driver fled the scene of the crash, but later in the day turned himself in after a photograph of his truck circulated online.

The bicyclist, a 44-year-old Hispanic man, was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

A witness describes the truck as a black Dodge pickup with big tires and a roll bar in the bed of the truck.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this crash, please contact FHP by dialing *347 on your phone using case number FHPL20OFF062240.

