Hit-and-run driver surrenders after bicyclist critically injured in Fort Pierce

A bicyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run driver struck him Sunday morning in Fort Pierce.
Florida Highway Patrol says at approximately 7:03 a.m. Sunday, they received a call in reference to a possible black Dodge pickup truck that had struck a bicyclist on Avenue D near the intersection of Angle Road.
After colliding with the bicyclist, the driver fled the scene of the crash, but later in the day turned himself in after a photograph of his truck circulated online.
The bicyclist, a 44-year-old Hispanic man, was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.
A witness describes the truck as a black Dodge pickup with big tires and a roll bar in the bed of the truck.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information about this crash, please contact FHP by dialing *347 on your phone using case number FHPL20OFF062240.
