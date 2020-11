Hit-and-run driver surrenders after bicyclist critically injured in Fort Pierce

A suspect turned himself into the authorities in reference to this incident. We would like to thank the community and all the Media Outlets that assisted with this case.πŸ™πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έβ€οΈπŸ’™πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ https://t.co/xttJp2fX4B