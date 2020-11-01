Kamala Harris speaks at campaign event in Lake Worth Beach

Hundreds of supporters pulled into Palm Beach State College on Saturday to listen to Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris.
Harris spent Saturday in South Florida stumping in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties on the last weekend of early voting, encouraging everyone to head to the polls.
"We are three days away from directing and changing the course of the history of our country," Harris said.
Supporters started lining up early in the afternoon to make their way through security for the drive-in "Get Out the Vote" rally on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth Beach.
With only three days left to vote, Harris went after President Donald Trump and his administration.
"Joe and I understand having a president of the United States who understands they hold the office in the public trust, that the first thing they should look at to figure out their job is the American people, not to look in the mirror," Harris said.
Harris spent much of her time on stage talking about the coronavirus, the economy and unemployment.
"We are in the midst of at least four crises that are happening all at the same time," Harris said. "We are in the midst of a public health crisis brought on by this pandemic, where over 225,000 Americans in just the last several months have died."
The California senator also touched on health care, saying access for everyone should be a right, and she spoke about racial injustice and the need to unify the nation.
Supporters in the crowd honked loudly, appearing to like what they heard.
"This election is so important because we have to get this COVID under control, we got senior health care, we have all that stuff to protect," Flora Simpson, who wore a Biden-Harris mask, said.
A good number of Trump supporters also showed up on campus, flying flags and waving signs. They were kept across the parking lot, but several said they wanted to make their presence known.
"We definitely want four more years," Michael, who didn't want to give his last name, said. "Everybody is thrilled for President Trump and his victory."
Both campaigns are planning other stops in Florida during the final days.
