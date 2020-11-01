Miami man struck and killed while crossing the street Saturday in Fort Pierce

A Miami man was struck and killed by a pickup truck Saturday evening in Fort Pierce.
Fort Pierce police say just before 8 p.m. a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 1 and struck pedestrian James Ihle, 63, as he crossed the highway from west to east.
The driver of the truck and his passenger remained at the scene of the crash.
Ihle died at the scene from his injuries.
Traffic homicide investigators interviewed the driver and several witnesses and determined that factors such as it being dark, rainy, and Ilhe not crossing at a designated crosswalk, all contributed to the fatal crash.
No charges have been filed and the investigation continues.
