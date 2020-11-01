Teen injured in Greenacres shooting on Halloween night

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Greenacres on Halloween night.
Deputies responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Northern Lights Drive at Nautica Isles Park at 10:54 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies located a 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the torso.
He was transported to a local hospital and currently listed in stable condition.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting.
No suspect or motive information is known at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
