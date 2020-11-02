Boynton Beach clergy members to pray for peace on election night

Praying for peace.
The Boynton Beach Coalition of Clergy is partnering with Faith In Florida to host a prayer service on election night.
Pastor Tommy Brown is on a mission.
"We realize people are really hurting," Brown said.
This election season, Brown and his colleagues with the Boynton Beach Coalition of Clergy are staying busy by keeping the community connected to hope.
"They’re concerned about their kids, they’re concerned about their safety, they’re concerned about being caught up at the wrong place at the wrong time," Brown said.
So Tuesday on Election Night, they’ve decided to offer a place of peace at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
"We want to be able to really make sure through prayer they can feel safe and come into a safe environment. We are definitely going to be practicing social distancing. We are requiring that everyone who comes around has to have on a mask," Brown said.
"I am noticing no matter what direction anybody is leaning towards as far as their voting opinions go, tensions are very high," said Amanda Bennett, the clinical director at Harm Reduction Center in West Palm Beach.
Bennett said heading into election day, it’s important to focus on what you can control.
"Focusing on what matters, being healthy, being in touch with people that we care about. Making sure we are not isolated, making sure we are not being hateful," Bennett said.
The Boynton Beach Coalition of Clergy will host an Election Night Watch & Prayer Service at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, located at 900 North Seacrest Boulevard #3002 in Boynton Beach from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
