Bradshaw seeks fifth term for Palm Beach County sheriff vs. Diaz

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw enters the general election with four terms of experience leading the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The Democratic incumbent is running for a fifth term -- this time against Republican candidate Lauro Diaz.
A military veteran and retired captain who once served under Bradshaw, Diaz has 34 years of law enforcement experience, including 27 with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Diaz said, if elected, he'll emphasize transparency and his campaign promise of "Citizens Before Politics." That includes a commitment to an "inclusion of diversity" for all ranks and civilian employees within the PBSO.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
He hopes to continue a commitment to the community policing philosophy. Diaz also promises to be fiscally accountable by ensuring tax dollars are spent responsibly on programs for the benefit of all citizens.
Bradshaw said he will remain committed to reducing crime. In the process, he said, his office will continue taking money away from criminals and reinvesting that money into the community.
The sheriff claims his office is the largest provider of mental health services and said medical professionals are on standby to help de-escalate non-violent mental illness calls without force.
Lastly, Bradshaw has announced a plan to install body cameras for patrol deputies to help promote community safety.
