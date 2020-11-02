Lara Trump campaigns for father-in-law in Palm Beach Gardens

Hours after her father-in-law held a late-night campaign rally that stretched into early Monday, Lara Trump was campaigning for President Donald Trump in South Florida.
Lara Trump headlined a "Make America Great Again" rally Monday morning in Palm Beach Gardens and was scheduled to speak in Miami later in the day.
She spoke alongside former Florida Attorney General Palm Bondi at the Palm Beach Gardens Marriott.
Lara Trump, who is the wife of the president's second son, Eric Trump, spoke to supporters about how important it is for everyone to get out and vote on Tuesday, and she also talked about the president's plans for his next term, if elected.
"Make sure that people understand that they can't stay home this election," Lara Trump said. "We've already seen record turnout in early voting, absentee and mail-in voting all across the country. Here in Florida, Florida is a must-win state. It's the president's home state and we would really like another win here."
Lara Trump is no stranger to South Florida. The former "Inside Edition" producer's wedding was at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach in 2014.
The president spoke at a rally at Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport that began after 11:30 p.m. Sunday and lasted until nearly 1 a.m. Monday. He has a busy campaign schedule on the eve of Election Day, with stops in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
