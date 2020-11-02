More than 8.7 million Floridians have already voted

The race for the for the White House is in the home stretch. Early voting has ended in Florida and the numbers are in.
Among the Florida's 14 million registered voters, more than 8.7 million have cast their ballots, according to Florida’s division of elections.
When it comes to vote-by-mail, of the more than 6 million vote-by-mail ballots requested, more than 4.5 million have been returned.
It’s important to know that if you are still voting with a mail-in ballot, it’s recommended that you drop it off at a designated collection site. It needs to be back by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to count.
If you're voting in person on Tuesday and need to find your precinct, click here.
