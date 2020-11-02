New concrete plant coming to Okeechobee County

As South Florida continues to bounce make from job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a global construction company is expanding in our area.
There are 24 engineering jobs available right now, and possibly more to come, at the new plant.
The new manufacturing plant, called Bautech USA, is taking shape in Okeechobee County. The construction company's USA division will primarily serve South Florida.
"It's a strategic location. From here, we can supply product to Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade County," said Bautech USA CFO Laura Mendoza.
Bautech is making cement pipes for erosion control.
"Ocean control under the water is the biggest project we’re going to be working on in Broward County. The waves of the ocean are eroding the sand, and this project will help create a natural reef as well," said Bautech USA commercial director Rodrigo Prahl.
Candidates with all levels of engineering experience are encouraged to apply.
"We're committed to the community, and we're bringing in people, we're renting equipment from locals, and we're creating jobs," Mendoza.
It is a multi-million dollar investment that has been at least three years in the making. The first project is set to begin in January.
