Obama campaigns for Biden in Miami-Dade County

Former President Barack Obama will make one more stop in South Florida to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden before Election Day.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
Obama is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. in southwest Miami-Dade County.
The former president previously made two campaign stops for Biden in Florida last month, including one in North Miami.
Obama will be joined Monday by Latin music star Luis Fonsi, DJ Irie and Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava.
Both candidates have made multiple campaign stops in Florida over the last few weeks, including Biden in Broward County last week and President Trump in Opa-locka on Sunday night.
According to the final Florida Atlantic University poll before Election Day, Biden holds a slight lead over Trump among likely Florida voters.
