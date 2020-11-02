Obama criticizes Trump for casting doubt on election results

Former President Barack Obama made one more stop in South Florida to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden before Election Day.
Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump for casting doubt on the results of Tuesday's upcoming election, likening him to strongmen elsewhere in the world.
Addressing a Monday evening drive-in rally in Miami on Biden's behalf, Obama said his successor has suggested he may "declare victory before all the votes are counted tomorrow."
"That's something a two-bit dictator does," Obama said. "If you believe in democracy, you want every vote counted."
Obama said if a Democrat was acting like Trump, "I couldn't support him."
The former president said that, unlike Trump, "With Joe and Kamala you're not going to have to think about them every single day."
"You're not going to have to argue about some crazy tweet that the president sent out this morning," Obama said. "It won't be so exhausting. You'll be able to about your lives know that the president’s doing his job instead of suggesting we inject bleach."
The former president previously made two campaign stops for Biden in Florida last month, including one in North Miami.
Obama was joined Monday by Latin music star Luis Fonsi, DJ Irie and Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava.
Both candidates have made multiple campaign stops in Florida over the last few weeks, including Biden in Broward County last week and President Trump in Opa-locka on Sunday night.
According to the final Florida Atlantic University poll before Election Day, Biden holds a slight lead over Trump among likely Florida voters.
Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press
