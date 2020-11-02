Palm Beach County School Board rescinds decision to reinstate former Boca Raton principal

"When I wrote to a parent in 2018 that as a school district employee I could not state that the Holocaust was a historical fact, I was wrong," Latson said. "I apologize to the Palm Beach County community, the school board and school administrators, the teachers of Palm Beach County, the parents, the students, the Jewish community and everyone offended by my mistake. I am not a Holocaust denier. I have never been a Holocaust denier. I am sorry that my comment caused people to think that. Palm Beach County schools has an exemplary Holocaust education, which I ensured was taught to every students while I was principal at Spanish River High School."