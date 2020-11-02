State’s coronavirus deaths rise by 45 as toll including nonresidents passes 17,000; cases up 4,651

Florida’s coronavirus cases rose to 4,651 and deaths increased by 45 – figures that are more than data from last Monday – as the total fatality toll passed 17,000 including nonresidents, the Florida Health Department announced Monday. Also, with daily tests dropping to 45,961, the state’s first-time positivity rate increased from 5.77 percent to 6.47 with Palm Beach County going from 6.82 percent to 6.15 as the state revised its data from the day before with an influx of tests.
The state considers rates above 5 percent in the "danger" threshold.
Data traditionally are lower from weekend information.
Monday's cases were 114 less than 4,865 on Saturday. But on Saturday, infections had dropped to 2,331, the lowest since 2,144 on Oct. 21, after four days in a row more than 4,000. Friday's figure was 5,592, which was the the most since 6,352 on Aug. 15, not including two days' worth of data on Oct. 11 and 7,569 for one day on Sept. 1, which were both because of infection dumps.
Last Monday, they increased by 3,377, which at the time was the most on a Monday since 4,155 on Aug. 10. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they then increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Although infections in Florida are trending upward like in most other states in the nation, new cases are exponentially lower than its U.S. daily high of 15,300 in July.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 372 one day after 302. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27. Infections spiked in Broward by 495 and Miami-Dade by 948.
Sunday's 28 deaths were the lowest since 20 on one Monday ago. One Sunday ago, they rose by 12 last Sunday, which was the least since 5 on Sept. 23.
The last time there was a triple-digit increase was 105 one week ago Wednesday, and they were last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 7 to 1,595, which is second to Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward after no increase Sunday.
Treasure Coast counties remained the same: St. Lucie at 336, Martin at 167 and Indian River at 125. keechobee rose by 2 to 40 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
Broward rose by 5 and Miami-Dade increased by 7.
With a net increase of 19 deaths in South Florida of the 45 state total, which is 42.2 percent, there are 7,463, which is 44.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 241 days, the death toll has reached 16,834 for an average of 70 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 17,043, which increased by 1 to 209.
The number of deaths over one week is 385, an average of 55, compared with 428 the previous week.
Florida's total of 812,063 cases is nearly 9 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 9 million Friday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
In one week cases have risen by 30,050 for an average of 4,293 at 3.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 25,286 with an average of 3,612. The average since the first case, which was 246 days ago, is 3,301 per day.
Cases passed 800,000 on Friday, 700,000 one month ago, Sept. 27, after going above 600,000 Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Sunday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 67 on Oct. 7.
The state report Monday identified 30 deaths with 15 previously reported cases added as a fatality for a net increase of 45.
Florida's first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Sunday was the fifth time in 14 days it was 6 percent or more with the two-week high of 6.75 two days ago and a low of 3.66 Oct. 23. The state revised Sunday's tests figure from 5.32 to 5.77 percent.
Palm Beach County's first-time percentage has been 5 percent or above for four days in a row and 10 of 14 last days, including 5.77 one day ago that was revised from 4.32 reported Sunday with an influx of new tests. The most was 8.27 six days ago that was the highest since 8.81 on Aug. 10, not including a date dump when it was 8.68 two weeks ago. The lows were 2.68 on Aug. 18 and 2.68 on Aug. 23. It was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
The state's total daily positivity rate for all tests increased to 8.38 percent on 45,961 tests from 7.38 on 123,894 tests one day earlier. The 14-day high was 8.01 Oct. 20 and the low was 4.64 Oct. 23. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record test total was 142,964 July 11.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 81 compared with 66 the day before. The state reported Monday there are currently 2,473 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 116 more than Sunday.
Deaths
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 10th in deaths per million.
Texas is in second place with the addition of a U.S.-high 53 deaths Sunday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 18,077. California reported 41 and is in third place with 17,667. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fifth place with 16,354, adding 4 fatalities.
It took 12 days for Florida's death toll to go from the 15,000 milestone to 16,000, the same to surpass that figure Oct. 7, but nine days to surpass 14,000 and eight to go past 12,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. More than three months ago, July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County increased by 34 deaths over seven days for 2.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.5 percent with the world at 3.9 percent.
Miami-Dade rose to 3,669 with 54 more in seven days. Broward is at 1,531 with the increase of 10 in a week. St. Lucie has gone up by 7 deaths compared with Martin by 3, Indian River by none and Okeechobee by 2.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Kentucky's 1,489 with 4 reported Sunday.
Pinellas increased by 2 to 825 in fourth place, Hillsbourgh by 6 to 822 in fifth, Polk by 2 to 625 in sixth, Orange by 1 to 561 in seventh and Lee remained at 518 in eighth.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced eight months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 3.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 812,063, third in the nation and ninth in cases per million.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 926,534 with 4,529 more Sunday. Texas had 4,111 and is second overall with 904,855. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 509,735 with an increase of 2,192.
No. 5 Illinois announced a U.S.-high 6,980, No. 11 Wisconsin 3,493, No. 12 Ohio 3,319, No. 19 Indiana 2,750, No. 22 Colorado 2,388.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 53,151 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases were 948 compared with 918 the day before and Broward's increase was 7495 vs. 726. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was Martin 12 vs. 18, St. Lucie 34 vs. 50, Indian River 29 vs. 31 and Okeechobee 10 vs. 3.
Testing
The state is no longer listing a running total of Floridians tested or total tests. Worldometers.info lists Florida with 9,979,348 total tests through Sunday behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's rate decreased to 3.93 percent one day after 5.78, a two-week high of 5.88 seven days ago and a two-week low of 2.47 on Oct. 23. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 5.85 percent after5.65, a two-week high of 7.36 ive days ago and a two-week low of 2.83 Oct. 23.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate increased to 6.01 percent after 5.35 one day ago, a two-week high of 9.39 Oct. 20 and a low of 3.78 seven days ago. Martin's rate was 6.15 percent after 3.15, a two-week low of 2.44 Oct. 19 and a two-week high of 6.93 four days ago. Indian River's rate was 6.69 percent after 5.39, a two-week high of 8.8 Oct. 24 and a low of 3.34 on Oct. 19. Okeechobee's rate was zero percent on 32 negative tests after 10.66 on 109 negative tests, a two-week high of 15.66 on 70 tests Oct. 19 and a low of 1.15 on 172 negative tests Oct. 22.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate was 2.1 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.5 percent in the United States and 2.6 percent worldwide, which passed 1,205,000 deaths and passed 46.8 million cases Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 3.0 percent compared with Broward at 1.8 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.0 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.7 percent in St. Lucie, 3.1 in Martin, 3.2 percent in Indian River and Okeechobee 2.3 percent, which is the highest ever.
Florida has 784 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 714 per million. New York, which represents 14.5 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,732 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 154.6 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, as well as a 12-year-girl from Duval.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee. This class didn't change.
Ninety-eight people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with an increase of 1.
A total of 5,390 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 18 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 13,531 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 86, and 323 were hospitalized, which went up by 1. From ages 5-14, there are 35,689, an increase of 290, with 301 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 577,981 of the 801,371 residents' cases. In that group, 1,103 have died, with an increase of 2, for a 0.19 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 682,064 cases. A total of 2,958 have died, with 6 more, for a 0.43 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 12,733 with an increase of 63. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, increased by 40 to 8,637, followed by Boca Raton at 8,072 up from 8,007, Boynton Beach went to 4,682 from 4,659 and Delray Beach at 3,617 vs. 3,588. A total of 1,610 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 5,433, an increase of 28, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,106, up 5, and Stuart with 2,503, which rose by 3.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 2 to 436 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 49,485 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 48,281 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 4,188 in Palm Beach County, with an increase of 6 compared with 7 the day before. Martin remained at 425, St. Lucie rose by 1 to 787, Indian River by 1 to 353 and Okeechobee stayed at 196.
Long-term care
Forty percent of the deaths, 6,786 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 723 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 852 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 15 and Palm Beach County went up by 1.
Nation
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 230,967, a rise of 419, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers.info has tabulated 236,471 deaths with an increase of 399.
Cases rose to 9,200,643, a rise of 75,161 behind a record 99,321 two days earlier, according to Johns Hopkins. COVID Tracking Project lists the case increase as 73,701 behind a record 97,080 two days before. Worldometers.info has it at 71,321, behind a record 101,461 two days before.
Last Sunday in the U.S., there were 340 more deaths and 60,807 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,734 at 2.5 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 33,523 with Johns Hopkins reporting 12 more after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Illinois 35, No. 7 Massachusetts 22, No. 8 Pennsylvania 5, No. 9 Georgia 2 and No. 10 Michigan no data.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 2 deaths, as well as an additional 1,527. No. 25, the original epicenter in the United States, reported none for two days in a row.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 7.5 percent of 5,300 additional deaths and 19.6 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 45,749 at 3.9 percent.
Last Sunday's death increase was 4,633.
Cases increased by 436,707, two day after a record 573,616, the 500,000 milestone four days ago and 400,000 one week ago Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
Brazil has been trending down in deaths and cases. The nation, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 202 deaths to rise to 160,104. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 10,100 cases at 5,545,705 in third place.
India reported 46,964 new cases compared with a world-record 97,894, for second-place behind the U.S., with 8,184,083. Also, India recorded 470 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 122,111 and in third place.
Mexico announced 142 more deaths late Sunday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 91,895 in fourth place.
In Europe, coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 1,946 deaths, 224,122 cases Sunday, more than half the world cases total.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 162 deaths with the daily high 1,172 for 46,717 in fifth place, as well as 23,254 cases one week after a record 26,688. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 208, and 29,907, one day after a record 31,758. No. 7 France announced 231 deaths, as well as 46,290 cases, seven days after a record 52,010. No. 8 Spain reported over the weekend after 239 deaths and a record 25,595 cases Friday.
No. 9 Iran reported a record 434 deaths and 7,719, behind the record 8,293 two day ago and Peru added 65.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,636,781, including a record 18,665. The nation gained 245 deaths in 13th.
No. 22 Canada reported 43 deaths for a total of 10,179 and 2,330 cases, five days after a record 4,109. Between May 26 and Aug. 30 cases were never more than 1,000.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported no data over the weekend and is at 5,938. Neighboring Norway reported zero for the second day in a row to remain at 282, as well as 304 more cases.
No. 34 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, added 24 cases Monday.
