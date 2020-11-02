State’s coronavirus deaths rise by 45 as toll including nonresidents passes 17,000; cases up 4,651

Palm Beach County's first-time percentage has been 5 percent or above for four days in a row and 10 of 14 last days, including 5.77 one day ago that was revised from 4.32 reported Sunday with an influx of new tests. The most was 8.27 six days ago that was the highest since 8.81 on Aug. 10, not including a date dump when it was 8.68 two weeks ago. The lows were 2.68 on Aug. 18 and 2.68 on Aug. 23. It was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.